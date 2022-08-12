Ambassador seeks enhanced economic ties with Russian region
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi visited the host country's southern federal region of Krasnodar from August 9 -11, where he met local leaders to discuss the possibility of enhancing bilateral cooperation.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi (fifth from the left) poses for a photo with leaders of Krasnodar City. (Photo: VNA)
Khoi had meetings with Alexander Ruppel, Deputy Governor of Krasnodar Region, and Maxim Slyusarev, deputy mayor of its capital Krasnodar City, during which the two sides talked about potential for stronger economic partnership.
Both sides agreed to double efforts to boost cooperation, with a more practical and effective approach, in the fields of agriculture, food production, textile and garment and wood processing.
The Vietnamese diplomat said he stands ready to host business-to-business meetings, both in-person and virtually, for Vietnamese and Russian enterprises to explore each other’s strengths.
He voiced his hope that local administration will allow Vietnamese people to contribute more to the socio-economic development in Krasnodar., and invited leaders of Krasnodar Region and City to visit Vietnam for direct discussion with Vietnamese firms.
Ruppel, for his part, said he welcomes Vietnamese companies to invest and promote foreign trade in the region, while Slyusarev asked for Khoi’s help to establish sister-city relationship with a city in Vietnam./.