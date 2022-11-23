Politics Hanoi pledges to support representative office of Permanent Court of Arbitration Hanoi will create the best possible conditions for the operation of the representative office of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in the city, a local official has said.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 23 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Nepal to bolster parliamentary ties Parliamentary leaders of Vietnam and Nepal have agreed to further promote bilateral cooperation and exchange updated information on activities of their respective parliaments, at their meeting in Phnom Penh on November 22.

Politics Vietnam treasures comprehensive partnership and cooperation with Ukraine Vietnam always treasures its traditional friendship, and comprehensive partnership and cooperation with Ukraine, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said while meeting with First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Korniyenko on the sidelines of the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) in Phnom Penh on November 22.