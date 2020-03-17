Ambassador thanks Vietnam for supporting British visitors
UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward has made a clip in Vietnamese language, saying thanks to Vietnam for its support for British citizens and tourists amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
In the clip, he says that the embassy has provided support for many British visitors who have been affected by new quarantine measures in Vietnam.
He says thanks to doctors and nurses and Government officials for their support for British visitors who also said they feel grateful.
The diplomat said that the embassy will continue working closely with the Vietnamese Government in the fight against the COVID-19 and aid those in need./.