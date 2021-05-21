World Future of Asia conference promotes cooperation for economic recovery Leaders of countries have highlighted the importance of cooperation and unity to post-pandemic economic recovery in Asia during the second day of the 26th International Conference on the Future of Asia that opened in Tokyo on May 20.

World Vietnam calls for promotion of transition process in Sudan Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has called on the Sudanese government and relevant parties to promote the transition process in the nation in accordance with the peace agreement reached on October 3, 2020, including increasing the participation of women and youths.

World Nestlé invests 220 mln USD in building, upgrading factories in Indonesia Nestlé Indonesia, a subsidiary of Swiss conglomerate Nestle, has recently invested 3.1 trillion Rp (220 million USD) in building a new factory in Batang district of Central Java and expand production in three other facilities in West Java, East Java and Lampung provinces.