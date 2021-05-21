Ambassador: Vietnam welcomes Israel – Hamas ceasefire
Scene of the destruction after an Israeli air strike on Khan Younis city, Gaza Strip (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)New York (VNA) – Vietnam welcomes Israel – Hamas ceasefire and wishes that it would be carried out and prolong in reality, said head of the Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy.
The deal was reached at a time when the UN General Assembly’s urgent meeting was taking place on May 20 to discuss Palestinian situation.
Speaking at the event, Quy expressed his deep concern over tension and violence between Israeli and Palestinian people, that killed civilians and destroyed key infrastructure in both nations.
Vietnam condemns wild attacks targeting civilians, especially children, he said.
He called on parties concerned to immediately end escalating violence and refrain from actions that could further complicate the situation.
He reiterated a call to Israel to end the excessive use of force and unilateral actions, including settlements in occupied Palestinian territories, deportation of Palestinians and destruction of their houses.
The ambassador also welcomed efforts of the international community, regional countries, UN Secretary General, UN Security Council and its member states to ease tension.
Expressing his concern over serious humanitarian situation in Palestine, Quy hailed efforts of humanitarian relief agencies in the field.
The Vietnamese diplomat also reaffirmed Vietnam’s stance that the only sustainable path to peace issue in the Middle East is a two-State solution that envisions an independent State of Palestine living in peace with the State of Israel within internationally recognised borders on the basis of the pre-1967 border lines and negotiation agreement, in accordance with international law, the United Nations Charter and the UN’s relevant resolutions.
Participants at the event also called for ceasefire and end to acts of violence./.