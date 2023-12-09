Society Vietnamese doctors provide free health check-ups for people in Laos Doctors from the Ho Chi Minh-based Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine have provided free health check-ups and medicines for disadvantaged Vietnamese and locals living in Khammouane during a programme in the central Lao province from December 5-10.

Society Vietnam elected as Vice Chair of UNESCO's key committee Vietnam was elected as the Vice Chair of the UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage on December 8 during the committee's 18th session in Kasane, Botswana.

Society NA leader launches Vietnam Town in Thai province National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on December 9 cut the ribbon to launch the Vietnam Town in Thailand's northeastern Udon Thani province, which is the first in Thailand and the world.

Society Int’l organisations continue early action support for Vietnam to reduce disaster risks The national steering committee for natural disaster prevention and control held a meeting with international partners in Hanoi on December 8, highlighting the role of early warning and early action in natural disaster risk mitigation.