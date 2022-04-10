On March 15, Vietnam officially reopened tourism activities in the new normal, with specific regulations for inbound and outbound tours.

Localities nationwide have been requested to issue their own plans to resume tourism activities to suit their specific conditions.



Major markets of Vietnamese tourism, including Southeast Asia, have shown interest in Vietnam’s reopening.

Bright signs have also seen in other markets such as Europe and North America, and visa policy for West European countries has been restored.



The administration expressed confidence that with the positive efforts and engagement of businesses, ministries, sectors and localities, the target of 5 million foreign arrivals for 2022 is feasible.



Since the beginning of January, the volume of international searches for Vietnam’s aviation has remained very high.

Notably, the increase rate hit 425 percent on January 21, and 374 percent on February 3 against the same period of 2021./.

