Business Can Tho eyes logistics, hi-tech agriculture cooperation with RoK Officials of the People’s Committee of Mekong Delta Can Tho city on May 16 had a working session with a delegation from the Korea - Asia Economic Cooperation Association (KOAECA) led by its chairman Lee Kim-kee, focusing on logistics and hi-tech agriculture cooperation in the time to come.

Business HCM City wishes to see more investment activities from Austrian firms: official Ho Chi Minh City wants to see more investment promotion activities from Austrian enterprises to tap on the sides’ cooperation potential, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan while receiving a business delegation from Austria on May 16.

Business Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on May 17 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,160 VND/USD on May 17, unchanged from the previous day.