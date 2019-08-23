American jazz pianist Myra Melford. (Photo: Organiser)



– American jazz pianist Myra Melford will make her Vietnam debut in Ho Chi Minh City on August 24.The music show “Myra Melford in Black & White,” which is part of the Soul Live Project Series: Jazz Through Time, will take place at 8pm at Soul Live Project Complex in District 3.Also featuring Japanese bassist Stomu Takeishi and American drummer Rudy Royston, the show will bring audience “a unique night of musical contrast – at once delicate and graceful yet equally dynamic and explosive – under the autumn moonlight,” according to the organiser.Melford is an American jazz pianist and composer who was described by the San Francisco Chronicle as an “explosive player, a virtuoso who shocks and soothes, and can make the piano stand up and do things it doesn't seem to have been designed for."She has released more than 20 albums and collaborated with famous artists, including trumpeter Dave Douglas, guitarist Liberty Ellma and clarinetist/composer Ben Goldberg, among others.She won a Fulbright scholarship in 2000 and was honoured by the Jazz Journalists Association as Composer of the Year in 2004 and Pianist of the Year in 2008 and 2009.She is currently a professor of music at University of California, Berkeley. –VNA