American, Vietnamese singers wow fans at music festival
American singer Charlie Puth and other famous Vietnamese musicians performed at the 8Wonder super music festival at VinWonder Nha Trang in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on July 22 night.
American singer Charlie Puth performs some of his most famous hits at the 8Wonder super music festival at VinWonder Nha Trang. (Photo thanhnien.vn)Khanh Hoa (VNS/VNA) - American singer Charlie Puth and other famous Vietnamese musicians performed at the 8Wonder super music festival at VinWonder Nha Trang in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on July 22 night.
During a 75-minute performance, 32-year-old Charlie Puth sang some of his most famous songs, such as Attention, We don’t talk anymore, and the 6-billion-view YouTube hit See You Again. Thousands of ecstatic audience members sang along.
Charlie Puth thanked the audience for welcoming him and making his first performance in Vietnam a memorable one.
Nha Trang city is the first location in Asia that is part of the Charlie Live Experience tour, before Hong Kong (China), Bangkok (Thailand), Jakarta (Indonesia), Singapore, Tokyo (Japan), and Seoul (the Republic of Korea).
Vietnamese musicians took turns performing on stage, including pop singer Amee who sang her hits like Yeu thi yeu khong yeu thi yeu (Lovely love me love me love) and Anh nha o dau the (Boy, where do you live?).
Young rapper HIEUTHUHAI performed Cua (remix) (Flirt), Khong the say (remix) (Why I can’t get drunk), and Ngu mot minh (dance version) (Sleep alone).
Other performers include DJ Mie, Ho Ngoc Ha and Ha Anh Tuan.
Many visitors showed up early in the afternoon to get good spots for the show.
According to Vinpearl Holding Company, 8Wonder sold 7,000 tickets and attracted thousands of audience members, including visitors from other provinces and foreign tourists. The appearance of Charlie Puth and other famous Vietnamese musicians led to a surge in tourists to the south central coastal city./.