Amkor Technology Vietnam, located at Yen Phong II-C with a total investment of 1.6 billion USD by 2035, is one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing plants in Vietnam.

The initial phase, with a total investment of 520 million USD, focuses on providing advanced system-in-package (SiP) assembly and testing solutions, according to the group.

The group said the factory is among its most advanced facilities worldwide, which will boost the formation and development of Vietnam's semiconductor ecosystem. The factory may provide employment to around 10,000 workers once full capacity is reached.

Leaders of the province considers Amkor's project a key milestone, which marks the beginning of a new tech project investment wave for Bac Ninh./.

VNA