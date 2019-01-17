An unofficial meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers - Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- Foreign Ministers from the 10 ASEAN member countries will gather in Chiang Mai, Thailand on January 17-18 for their 2019 retreat (AMM Retreat 2019) to discuss intra-bloc cooperation and international and regional issues of mutual concern.The Meeting is the first ASEAN ministerial gathering under Thailand’s Chairmanship in 2019.According to Thai media, with the theme “Advancing Partnership for Sustainability", the meeting will discuss at least five major issues related to regional security and stability, including the Indo-Pacific initiative, the crisis in Rakhine of Myanmar, the Korean peninsula issue, sovereignty disputes in the East Sea and ASEAN Vision 2040.Additionally, ASEAN foreign ministers may also discuss the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement (RCEP) and express support for the conclusion of negotiations on this agreement in 2019.-VNA