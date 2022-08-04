AMM-55: Japan, ASEAN pledge to cooperate toward free, open Indo-Pacific
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his counterparts in ASEAN countries on August 4 committed to cooperating in promoting maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region.
Delegates to the ASEAN-Japan Ministerial Meeting. (Photo: VNA)
In their meeting in Phnom Penh within the framework of the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings, Hayashi voiced strong opposition to any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force in the East and South China seas, Kyodo News reported, citing the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
Hayashi called on ASEAN peers to step up cooperation in achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific, and also vowed to support the 10-member group's efforts to realise the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, an initiative aimed at maintaining peace, freedom, and prosperity in the region.
He expressed support for ASEAN's commitment to addressing the crisis in Myanmar.
The ministers affirmed they will continue coordination in promoting post-COVID-19 economic recovery of ASEAN member states./.