Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – The 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting discussed the situation in the East Sea and expressed concern over land reclamation activities and serious incidents in the region that erode trust, hike tension and potentially undermine peace, security and stability in the area.



In a joint statement released after the two-day meeting in Jakarta, the ministers reaffirmed the need to enhance mutual trust and confidence, exercise self-restraint in conducting activities that may complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability, as well as avoid actions that could further complicate the situation.



ASEAN reaffirmed the pursuit of peaceful solutions to disputes in accordance with widely recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). They emphasised the importance of non-militarisation and self-restraint in conducting activities that may complicate the situation and escalate tension in the East Sea.



The ministers also highlighted the importance of the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in East Sea (DOC). They welcomed the progress made in the negotiations for an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, including the UNCLOS.



They also underlined the importance of adopting preventive and trust building measures to foster confidence among the parties involved./.