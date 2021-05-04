Politics Exhibition on National Assembly opens in HCM City More than 200 photos and documents featuring the development of the National Assembly of Vietnam are being displayed at the Southeastern Armed Forces Museum in Ho Chi Minh City.

Politics Infographic 868 candidates for 15th National Assembly The National Election Council (NEC) has announced the official list of 868 candidates who will run for 500 seats in the 15th National Assembly.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador attends inaugural ceremony of INDOPACOM Commander Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc attended a ceremony of Admiral John Aquilino to assume the postision as commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) in Honolulu, Hawaii last weekend.