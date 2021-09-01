Amnesty –special humanitarian decision of significant meaning

Amnesty is a major policy of the Party and State, manifesting the fine tradition of the nation in strictly handling of those who violate the law while giving clemency and humanitarian treatment to prisoners who really rehabilitate themselves and wish to return to society as an useful citizen, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, head of the Advisory Council on Amnesty 2021 wrote in his recent article on the occasion of the President signing a decision to grant amnesty to 3,035 prisoners.