Politics Condolences to Cuba over former Party leader’s death The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent a message of condolences to the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee over the death of José Ramón Balaguer Cabrera, one of the founders of the PCC.

Politics Vietnam augmenting efforts against human trafficking: deputy spokeswoman Vietnam has been intensifying efforts to bring a stop to human trafficking in recent years, according to Deputy Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.

Politics Lao NA Vice President visits Hoa Binh A delegation of the Lao National Assembly (NA) led by its Vice President Sounthone Xayachack paid a working trip to the northern province of Hoa Binh on July 21.

Politics Party official hosts Japanese international bank leader Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Organising Commission, received Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi on July 21.