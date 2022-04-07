Ample room for Vietnam, Mexico to boost cooperation in key industries: minister
Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien (Photo courtesy of the MoIT)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam and Mexico should consider the possibility for cooperation in and development of basic industries, especially metallurgy, mechanical engineering, and manufacturing and processing, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien has said.
The Minister made the statement while hosting a recent reception for new Mexican Ambassador to Vietnam Alejandro Negrin Muñoz.
Dien expressed his hope that the ambassador will make various contributions to promoting Vietnam-Mexico cooperation across all fields, with economy-trade and investment serving as the pillar.
He highly valued achievements in bilateral trade cooperation in the recent times despite impacts of COVID-19, while underlined opportunities brought by the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) for the countries’ economic, trade and investment ties.
In the coming time, Vietnam and Mexico will accelerate the exchange of delegations and promotion activities for products that they have strength in while capitalising on the CPTPP and activities supporting operations and investment of the business community.
In the context of the ‘new normal’, the sides are urged to step up cooperation efforts towards swift economic recovery and sustainable development, Dien said.
The two countries should work together to take shape new global production and supply chains resilient to crises, and pay due attention to developing breakthrough sectors in line with the global trends such as green economy, new energy and fields of digital economy.
Dien informed his guest that his ministry will work with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to provide the Mexican side with necessary information on Vietnam’s current regulations so that the sides can promptly reach consensus on procedures for specific products.
He expressed his concern about Mexico’s launch of a trade probe against Vietnamese export items and asked the Mexican side to carry out a case against Vietnam’s steel in an objective and fair manner, in tandem with regulations of the World Trade Organisation.
For his part, the Mexican ambassador affirmed that Vietnam is among leading trade partners of Mexico in the region.
He rejoiced at positive outcomes of the third meeting of the Vietnam-Mexico Joint Committee for Economic, Trade and Investment Cooperation last year and proposed the side work closely together for the holding of the fourth meeting slated for 2023 in Mexico.
Taking note of Dien's suggestions, the ambassador said that Mexican agencies have been working with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and relevant agencies of Vietnam in creating favourable conditions for investment and operation of the countries’ business community./.