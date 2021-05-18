Business Conference aims to boost consumption of Hai Duong farm produce amid COVID-19 Authorities in the northern province of Hai Duong held an in-person and online conference on May 18 to bolster the consumption of local lychees and other outstanding agricultural products.

Business HCM City targets annual growth of 7 percent in collective economy Ho Chi Minh City has set a target of developing an additional 150 cooperatives and two cooperative alliances during the 2021-2025 period while posting annual average growth of 7 percent in the collective economy.

Business US importers interested in made-in-Vietnam furniture The US-based Furniture Today website on May 17 ran an article on Vietnam’s overtaking China in furniture shipments to the United States for the first time ever in 2020.

Business New terminal proposed for Dong Hoi Airport The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has proposed a new passenger terminal be built for Dong Hoi Airport in the central province of Quang Binh, as the existing facility is already overloaded.