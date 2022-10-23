Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – There is ample room for growth for Vietnamese coffee exports as Spain’s coffee segment is expected to grow by 6.84% in 2022-2025 period, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in Spain.



A survey in the Spainish market showed that up to 87% of its popoulation aging between 18 and 64 drink coffee and 70% do so daily. The average is 2.2 cups a day and the prefered place is at home (61%), followed by bars or restaurants (26%) and work (21%).



To promote sustainable export of agricultural commodities in general and coffee in particular to this market, the Trade Office asked for collaboration from localities and trade associations to hold online and in-person workshops to introduce business opportunities to exporters, as well as hold more trips to Spain to connect Vietnamese importers, distributors and major supermarkets with Spanish partners.



It also emphasised the importance of maintaining quality and brand for Vietnamese products in this market.



Vietnamese ministries and agencies should partner with the office to accelerate the organisation of the first meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic, Trade and Investment Cooperation to seek solutions to trade barriers, the office said.



Data from the General Department of Customs showed that Vietnam exported 5,240 tonnes of coffee to Spain in September this year, worth 13.1 million USD , down 14.4% in volume and 7.1% in value against the previous month, reported the Foreign Trade Office under the Ministry of Industry and Trade. However, the figure increased by 11.5% in volume and by 37.4% in value compared to September last year.



Shipment from Vietnam to Spain reached 71,700 tonnes, worth 160.81 million USD, a year-on-year rise of 40.4% in volume and 63.4% in value.



The average export price of coffee in the first nine months of this year was 2,245 USD per tonne, up 16.7% year-on-year.



Spain's coffee imports from non-EU supply in the first seven months of 2022 reached 165,730 tonnes, worth 524.1 million euros, up 17.4% in volume and 100.8% in value. Of which, Vietnam is the largest source for the country with an import volume of 67,200 tonnes.



Particularly, Vietnam's coffee accounted for 30.14% of the total coffee import of Spain in the seven months of this year./.