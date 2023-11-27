Harvesting coffee in Dak Lak (Photo: VNA) Algiers (VNA) – There is ample room for Vietnamese coffee in the Algerian market because importers and consumers in the African country favour the coffee's quality and taste, said Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Algeria Hoang Duc Nhuan.



Vietnamese coffee accounts for 30-50% of Algeria's total coffee import. For several years, coffee has also been Vietnam's biggest export item to Algeria, making up over 60% of Vietnam's total export revenue from this market.

In the first 10 months of this year, Vietnam shipped 52,174 tonnes of coffee to Algeria, earning 116 million USD, up 52% in volume and 67% in value year-on-year. This year’s export turnover is estimated at 125 million USD, marking a 47% increase from 2022.

According to the trade counsellor, Vietnamese raw coffee also has potential to expand its market share in other African countries, especially those in North Africa such as Egypt, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia, which want to import raw coffee and green coffee beans for roasting and processing to meet the taste of local consumers, increase added value while generating more jobs to local population.



He suggested that Vietnamese coffee exporters actively participate in trade promotion activities such as international fairs and exhibitions, online and offline trade conferences, and get the help from the Vietnamese Trade Offices in North African countries to seek partners and importers for the upcoming harvest season.

Coffee is one of the most popular drinks of Algerian people but the country does not cultivate the tree so it imports 100% of coffee needs. With a population of over 46 million people, Algeria imports roughly 130,000 tonnes of various types of coffee beans each year, with a value of around 300 million USD. Robusta constitutes over 85% of Algeria's total coffee import while the rest is Arabica./.







VNA