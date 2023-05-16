Business Securities firms back to capital raising race Many Vietnamese securities companies have returned to the capital raising race after the ups and downs of the stock market.

Business Vietnam becomes global production centre thanks to boom of foreign investment Despite impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, foreign direct investment (FDI) is still being poured into Vietnam, contributing importantly to turning the country into a new production hub of the world.

Business Vietnam Airlines to launch online check-in service at Mumbai airport National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will launch direct flights between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam and India’s commercial hub of Mumbai, and launch online check-in service for passengers departing from Mumbai International Airport from May 20.