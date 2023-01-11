Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Other problems lie with infrastructure, especially routes leading to border gates and connecting districts, which has failed to satisfy the demand for good exchanges in border areas.The MoIT’s Asia-Africa Market Department noted that with the current growth pace, trade between Vietnam and Laos is expected to hit 2 billion USD soon.The department suggested Vietnamese firms invest in building their own brands, fully understand rules set in trade agreements and utilise trade promotion programmes to seek partners.Lao Minister of Industry and Trade Malaythong Kommasith also held that the trade cooperation has yet to match the potential of both nations as well as their political ties.The two ministries have agreed to actively coordinate in implementing measures to boost the trade ties, soon conclude the negotiations and signing of a memorandum of understanding on border trade infrastructure development and connectivity, and complete adjustments to the bilateral trade agreement to facilitate operations of Vietnamese and Lao businesses./.