Despite impacts caused by COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters in two years, two-way trade between Vietnam and Laos has regained its growth momentum, with the visit of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the 45th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee expected to help promote sustainable development of bilateral ties.Statistics show that the trade value jumped from some 1 billion USD in 2020 to 1.37 billion USD in 2021 and 1.63 billion USD last year, making it a bright spot in the bilateral relations.Vietnam’s export to Laos increased from 571.7 million USD in 2020 to 594.7 million USD in 2021. Its major export items included steel, means of transport and accessories, machine, plastic products and vegetables. Vietnam ese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said the two industry and trade ministries have worked together to maintain the annual growth at at least 10% as set by high-ranking leaders since 2012.The two sides have also closely coordinated in building a complete, comprehensive trade framework and offered special incentives to each other through the Vietnam-Laos Trade Agreement and the Vietnam-Laos Border Trade Agreement in 2015.In energy, the two Governments signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in developing hydropower projects in Laos, connecting the electricity systems and power trading between the two countries.Given impacts by complex, unexpected developments of the regional and global economy, Dien suggested the industry, energy and mining sectors of Vietnam and Laos tighten their connectivity and further support each other to sail through the difficulties and develop sustainably.Pointing to limitations in the two-way trade , experts said investment attraction policies in production, manufacturing, infrastructure, transport, and logistics at border gate are not effective.