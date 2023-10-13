Politics President’s China working trip of significant importance: ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai has highlighted the significance of the upcoming trip to China by President Vo Van Thuong to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing from October 17-20.

Politics Naval forces of Vietnam, Singapore enhance solidarity via friendship exchange The naval forces of Vietnam and Singapore joined in a friendship exchange on Sailing Ship 286-Le Quy Don on October 12, part of the Vietnamese vessel’s visit to the city state.

Politics Hanoi hopes to learn from Fukuoka’s urban development experience Chairman of the People's Committee of Hanoi Tran Sy Thanh on October 12 received a visiting delegation from the Japanese city of Fukuoka.

Politics New momentum for Vietnam-Slovenia collaboration Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tanja Fajon have recently co-chaired the third meeting of the Vietnam-Slovenia Inter-Governmental Committee in Ljubljana, Slovenia.