Ample room remains for Vietnam-Malaysia cooperation: ambassador
Vietnam and Malaysia still have a lot of room for cooperation thanks to each country's internal strength and opportunities brought about by the digital economic era and the fourth Industrial Revolution, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Dinh Ngoc Linh.
Delegates to the ceremony posing for a photo (Photo: VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) -
Linh made the statement on October 12 while addressing a ceremony to mark the 78th National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945-2023), and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic ties.
He recalled the official visit to Vietnam by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in July, saying that it helped consolidate the political foundation, and create new momentum for bilateral cooperation in politics, economics, defence, security, digital economy, cyber security, and response to non-traditional security challenges.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Dinh Ngoc Linh (R) and Malaysian Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ewon Benedick speak at the event (Photo: VNA)With huge potential of both countries, the bilateral traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation will make strides in the coming years, bringing about benefits for the two peoples and contributing to peace and prosperity in the region.
Malaysian Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ewon Benedick affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner of Malaysia, both at the bilateral level and within the ASEAN framework.
The 50th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations is a historical milestone recognising the long-term relationship that the two countries have cultivated over the years and the need to continue to strengthen closer partnership in the coming time to build up mutual understanding and collaboration for common prosperity and peace, he added.
At the event, 50 photos featuring the two countries’ relations and Vietnam’s heritage and landscapes were displayed.
Around 500 guests were also treated to Vietnamese dishes, and art performances, together with an ‘ao dai’ (Vietnamese traditional gown) show./.