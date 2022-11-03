Business Newly established firms up in 10 months Vietnam saw over 13,000 new enterprises formed with a total registered capital of 106.9 trillion VND in October, up 13.6% in number of firms but down 21.4% in capital from the previous month.

Business Hanoi, Belgium’s Wallonia develop 3B bull breed A working delegation led by Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen visited and held a working session with Belgimex, supplier of Blanc Blue Belgium (3B) bulls, known as “double-muscling” breed, in Wallonia region of Belgium on November 2.

Business Vietnam-China int’l trade fair opens in Lang Son The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the People's Committee of Lang Son province jointly kicked off the Vietnam – China International Trade Fair on November 2.