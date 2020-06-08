Business EuroCham: EVFTA a new beginning in Vietnam-EU relations The European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) has applauded National Assembly resolutions ratifying the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), its Chairman Nicolas Audier said.

Business No more cash for ailing mega-projects: Deputy PM The State will not pump more money into 12 loss-making mega-projects under the management of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said at a recent meeting with high-ranking officials in Hanoi.

Business Da Nang, JICA to survey Lien Chieu Port development Experts from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will begin a survey for the pre-feasibility report of the Lien Chieu Port construction project between July and November.

Business Dong Nai sees recovery in exports-imports Exports and imports in the southern province of Dong Nai have slowly recovered since COVID-19 was largely brought under control.