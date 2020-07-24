World Singapore’s financial district vulnerable to rising sea levels: CBRE Prime office real estate in Singapore’s central business district (CBD) is highly susceptible to the risk of flooding as sea levels rise due to global warming, property consultants CBRE said in a report on July 23.

ASEAN Mobile internet subscribers in Cambodia down due to COVID-19 Cambodia had 14.8 million mobile internet subscribers, accounting for 90 percent of the population, by May, down 2.36 percent from one year ago, the Telecommunication Regulator of Cambodia (TRC) said in a report released on July 20.

World Poverty rate in Indonesia rises due to COVID-19 Indonesia saw the poverty rate rise to 9.78 percent in March from 9.22 percent last September, with 26.42 million people living below the poverty line as of March, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS).

ASEAN Vietnam helps boost ASEAN's economy amid COVID-19: Malaysian press Amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam, as ASEAN Chair, has managed to formulate a regional comprehensive economic recovery plan, the New Straits Times of Malaysia reported.