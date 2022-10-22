AMRO forecasts vietnam’s gdp growth to be second-highest in asean+3 in 2022
In its “ASEAN+3 Regional Economic Outlook in 2022” report updated by the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) in October 2022, Vietnam’s economy was forecast to grow 7 percent in 2022, ranking it 2nd in the region after Malaysia.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam among world’s top 10 for solar power output
According to the Global Electricity Review 2022 by Ember, an independent energy think tank, Vietnam’s solar power generation in 2021 surged by 337% compared to the previous year. The astonishing growth pushed Vietnam to become the world’s 10th largest solar generator.
See more
Infographic(interactive) Vietnam's rice exports estimated at 2.64 billion USD
Vietnam shipped some 2.64 billion USD worth of rice abroad in the first nine months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.
Infographic(interactive) Seafood exports expand 38% in nine months
Seafood exports rose 38% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2022 to 8.53 billion USD, according to the General Statistics Office.
InfographicIndex of Industrial Production climbs 9.63%
Vietnam’s Index of Industrial Production rose 9.63 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2022, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam. Vietnam’s Index of Industrial Production rose 9.63 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2022, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.
InfographicVietnam accelerates digital transformation process
Vietnam is making efforts to boost digitalisation with a view to becoming a digital nation by 2030.
InfographicVietnam’s overseas investment reaches nearly 398.3 million USD in nine months
Vietnamese enterprises have invested over 347.3 million USD in 80 new projects in the first nine months of 2022, rising 2.31-fold year on year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.