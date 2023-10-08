Business Petrovietnam leads SOEs in terms of profits from overseas projects Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc has recently submitted a comprehensive report to the National Assembly, detailing the oversea investment landscape of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in 2022.

Videos Traditional craft products helping develop local economy Xieng hamlet in the central province of Nghe An is renowned for its fermented mixed-leaf wine, a traditional beverage made by the Thai ethnic minority in Vietnam. The drink is made from 20 to 30 different types of plants and herbs and boasts various health benefits.

Business Big data essential to ensure continuous operations of banking industry Data security is an important issue in ensuring continuous operations, and is considered a vital factor for banks. The Smart Banking Summit 2023 was organised by the Vietnam Banks Association (VNBA) in collaboration with IEC Group, under the professional sponsorship of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), in Hanoi on October 6.

Business Vietnam attractive to European firms: seminar A seminar was held by the Vietnam Trade and Industry Review in Hanoi on October 6 to discuss how to connect with the EU firms and make the best use of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).