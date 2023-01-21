Videos Huge potential for Vietnam, Singapore to cooperate in sustainability Vietnam remains a magnet for Singaporean investors, with sustainable development being a promising area of cooperation, according to Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam.

Business Mekong Delta rice farming to become a leading sector in agricultural production Farmers in the Mekong Delta contribute over 50% of the country's rice production and 90% of rice exports. However, quality, efficiency, product competitiveness and income of rice farmers in the region remain low.

Business Vietnam’s agro-forestry-aquatic product exports hit record in 2022 Vietnam’s export of agro-forestry-aquatic products hit a record revenue of over 53.22 billion USD last year, up 9.3%, including nearly 11 billion USD from aquatic products.

Business Vietnam remains good business partner of Hong Kong: official Vietnam is always a very good business partner of Hong Kong (China), and the two sides have maintained effective trade and investment ties over the past years, according to Hong Kong’s Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau.