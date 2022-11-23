Society Hanoi given facelift for upcoming Lunar New Year Hanoi authorities are stepping up urban decorations and tree planting work to beef up the capital’s image and environment, particularly for the upcoming Lunar New Year or Tet – the longest and most important traditional event in Vietnam.

Society Vietnam introduces handicraft products, cuisine at UN Bazaar 2022 The Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva attended the 2022 International Festival Charity Bazaar held by the United Nations Women's Guild (UNWG) on November 22 at the UN Office headquarters in Geneva.

Society Vietnam to host int’l forum on youth development policies An international forum to share experience in sketching out and implementing youth development policies will take place in Vietnam in both virtual and face-to-face form on November 29.

Society Hoa Binh’s street named after French archaeologist Madeleine Colani A street in Hoa Binh City, the northwestern mountainous province of Hoa Binh, has been named after Madeleine Colani (1866-1943), a French archaeologist who discovered and named the Hoabinhian Culture.