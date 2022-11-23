An Giang: 10,000 national flags presented to people in border areas
Residents and soldiers in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang received 10,000 national flags during a ceremony held by "Nguoi Lao Dong" (The Labourer) Newspaper and the provincial People’s Committee on November 23 in Tri Ton district.
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)An Giang (VNA) – Residents and soldiers in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang received 10,000 national flags during a ceremony held by "Nguoi Lao Dong" (The Labourer) Newspaper and the provincial People’s Committee on November 23 in Tri Ton district.
This is the second time the programme has come to An Giang province which shares a borderline of nearly 100km with Cambodia.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper Bui Thanh Liem said the agency initiated the programme in June 2019, aiming to encourage and support local fishermen during their operations at sea.
Over the past two years, the newspaper has coordinated with the Border Guard Command of An Giang province to present national flags, portraits of President Ho Chi Minh and gifts to local residents living along the land borderline, contributing to protecting the national border and sea sovereignty, he said.
Colonel Ly Ke Tung, Deputy Commander of the provincial Border Guard Command, said that the flags from the programme will contribute to supporting the armed forces, soldiers and people of An Giang in firmly safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and border security.
On the occasion, disadvantaged ethnic minority in the locality received 100 scholarships worth 1 million VND (40.25 USD) each from a programme initiated by former Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh and managed by the Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper. The programme also presented 100 million VND to the study promotion fund of Tri Ton district./.
Over the past two years, the newspaper has coordinated with the Border Guard Command of An Giang province to present national flags, portraits of President Ho Chi Minh and gifts to local residents living along the land borderline, contributing to protecting the national border and sea sovereignty, he said.
Colonel Ly Ke Tung, Deputy Commander of the provincial Border Guard Command, said that the flags from the programme will contribute to supporting the armed forces, soldiers and people of An Giang in firmly safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and border security.
On the occasion, disadvantaged ethnic minority in the locality received 100 scholarships worth 1 million VND (40.25 USD) each from a programme initiated by former Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh and managed by the Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper. The programme also presented 100 million VND to the study promotion fund of Tri Ton district./.