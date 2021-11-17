An Giang approves eco-tourism project in cajuput forest
The Mekong Delta province of An Giang has approved the development of an eco-tourism and amusement area at the Tra Su cajuput forest in Tinh Bien district by 2030.
At Tra Su cajuput forest in An Giang (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The Mekong Delta province of An Giang has approved the development of an eco-tourism and amusement area at the Tra Su cajuput forest in Tinh Bien district by 2030.
It will foster eco-tourism by protecting and conserving natural resources and biodiversity, attracting domestic and international visitors, and helping conserve the 845ha forest.
An Giang Tourimex has been given the approval to lease 158 hectares for 20 years and the remaining 686ha will be used for other eco-tourism activities.
Located just 150km from Ho Chi Minh City, Tra Su is home to hundreds of species of flora and fauna.
It is a typical cajuput forest on the western part of the Hau River, a tributary of the Mekong. Waterways that cut through a forest of green melaleuca trees are a great way to reconnect with nature, breath in the fresh air and listen to the sound of chirping birds, a world away from the noise and bustle of cities.
Visitors can also enjoy watching locals harvest cajuput flower honey. Depending on the quality, a litre of this honey costs 300,000 VND to over 1 million VND (13 – 43 USD).
Last year, Tra Su was named the most beautiful forest in Vietnam by the Vietnam Records Organisation.
It will be the fourth forest in the delta to exploit eco-tourism, the other being Dat Mui eco-tourism site in Ca Mau province, Tam Chim in Dong Thap and U Minh Thuong in Kien Giang./.
It will foster eco-tourism by protecting and conserving natural resources and biodiversity, attracting domestic and international visitors, and helping conserve the 845ha forest.
An Giang Tourimex has been given the approval to lease 158 hectares for 20 years and the remaining 686ha will be used for other eco-tourism activities.
Located just 150km from Ho Chi Minh City, Tra Su is home to hundreds of species of flora and fauna.
It is a typical cajuput forest on the western part of the Hau River, a tributary of the Mekong. Waterways that cut through a forest of green melaleuca trees are a great way to reconnect with nature, breath in the fresh air and listen to the sound of chirping birds, a world away from the noise and bustle of cities.
Visitors can also enjoy watching locals harvest cajuput flower honey. Depending on the quality, a litre of this honey costs 300,000 VND to over 1 million VND (13 – 43 USD).
Last year, Tra Su was named the most beautiful forest in Vietnam by the Vietnam Records Organisation. (Photo: angiang.gov.vn)During a tour, visitors travel by motorboat and switch to a rowing boat on reaching the heart of the forest. This is when they can see many birds foraging and nesting. The forest is home to about 70 species of birds, including storks and bitterns.
Last year, Tra Su was named the most beautiful forest in Vietnam by the Vietnam Records Organisation.
It will be the fourth forest in the delta to exploit eco-tourism, the other being Dat Mui eco-tourism site in Ca Mau province, Tam Chim in Dong Thap and U Minh Thuong in Kien Giang./.