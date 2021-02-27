Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh addresses the ceremony (Photo: VNA) An Giang (VNA) - The Mekong Delta province of An Giang boasts strengths in economic development, especially high tech agriculture,



The development of The Mekong Delta province of An Giang boasts strengths in economic development, especially high tech agriculture, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said while attending a ground-breaking ceremony for a high tech dairy farm project of TH Group in Tri Ton district of the province on February 27.The development of hi-tech agriculture is an inevitable trend of modern agricultural production , Binh said, adding that room remains huge for the province and other Mekong Delta localities to bolster animal husbandry, including dairy cow farming.

The dairy cow farming model of TH Group, the largest scale in the region, is expected to become an exemplary model to be multiplied, he said.

The farm is hoped to help fulfil the target of having 500,000 milch cows across the country five years ahead of the deadline set in the master plan on agricultural development to 2020, vision to 2030, he noted.

At the ground-breaking ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Spanning 178.4 ha across Tri Ton district’s Vinh Gia and Vinh Phuoc communes, the project is carried out with an investment of nearly 2.66 trillion VND (115.2 million USD), making it the largest closed-loop system dairy project in Mekong Delta.



It includes a fresh milk factory capable of producing 135 tonnes daily.



On the same day, Deputy PM Binh paid a visit to a hi-tech hog farming project of the Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO)’s agricultural arm in Tinh Bien district.



The 50-ha project has been basically completed after nine months of construction. Its first phase will become operational by June while the construction of the second one is set to begin later this year, raising its capacity to 11,200 pigs in total.



