Society Over 1,300 requests processed through national public service portal Four days after it was launched the national public service portal had by 4:00pm of December 12 been accessed by 2.3 million people, receiving 581 requests for supply of low- and middle-voltage power, 693 for driving licence swapping and international driving licence issuing, and 51 on re-issuing of health insurance cards.

Society VFF President extends Christmas greetings in Dak Lak President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man visited the Buon Ma Thuot diocese and the Representative Board of the Vietnam General Confederation of Evangelical Churches (Southern) in Dak Lak province on December 13 to extend Christmas greetings.

Society Workshop seeks to support women in Vietnamese-Korean marriage breakups A workshop was held in the northern city of Hai Phong on December 12 to discuss ways to support women and children in Vietnamese-Korean marriages who return home after breakups.

Society Hanoi finds its Friendship Ambassadors for Peace 2019 The final night of a contest aiming to find a Friendship Ambassador for Peace 2019 in Hanoi took place on December 12.