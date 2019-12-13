An Giang calls for WB’s support in sustainable development
At the working session (Source: VNA)
An Giang (VNA) – Chairman of the An Giang province People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh has called for more support from the World Bank (WB) for the locality to implement climate change adaptation and sustainable development projects.
During a working session on December 12 with a delegation led by Regional Director for East Asia and Pacific at the WB Benoit Bosquet, Binh said that the six projects of the locality will concentrate on sustainable livelihood for local residents, safe agriculture development, water supply and waste water treatment, and dealing with landslides along coasts and river banks.
The projects will be implemented with a total investment of around 172.63 million USD, and priority will be given to the building of a waste water collection and treatment system in Tan Chau town.
Binh appreciated the WB’s support for An Giang in implementing sustainable development programmes, saying that those have contributed to pushing socio-economic development and poverty reduction in the locality, especially in adapting to climate change and promoting agriculture growth.
He stressed that to deal with impact caused by climate change, local authorities have devised a series of comprehensive measures.
Attention has been paid to raising public awareness and ability to tackle climate change and natural disasters, Binh said.
The locality has also focused on restructuring the cultivation structure for plants and animals, developing livelihood models adapting to climate change, developing renewable and clean energy, building anti-erosion embankment systems and water drainage and flood prevention works, and well carrying ouot natural disaster prevention and search-rescue works.
For his part, Bosquet spoke highly of the proposals of local authorities, especially those related to ensuring social welfare and safe water supply.
He further said the locality needs to ensure balance and harmony of financial assistance sources for all fields, striving to reach its sustainable development target./.