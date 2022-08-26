

The Cambodian governor visited Thoai Son district-based Dinh Thanh Agricultural Research Centre under Loc Troi Group JSC, the province’s leading rice producer and exporter, on August 26. He took a tour of a zone for production of rice varieties inside the centre to study advanced rice cultivation and hybrid rice breeding.



Impressed by the group’s success in the use of advanced technology in agriculture, the Lao official showed particular interest in its premium-quality rice farming process. He expressed his hope that Loc Troi can help Champasak cultivate three rice crops of the year, applying its technology and standardized process.



He also invited Loc Troi to explore investment opportunities in agricultural development and mechanisation in Champasak and assist the province in selecting fruit varieties suitable to local climate and create hybrid varieties of tea and coffee in order to improve productivity and quality.



Governor of the Cambodian province of Champasak Vilayvong Bouddakham is on a visit to An Giang where he seeks to beef up partnership with the Mekong Delta province in multiple fields, particularly agriculture.The Cambodian governor visited Thoai Son district-based Dinh Thanh Agricultural Research Centre under Loc Troi Group JSC, the province's leading rice producer and exporter, on August 26. He took a tour of a zone for production of rice varieties inside the centre to study advanced rice cultivation and hybrid rice breeding.Welcoming Vilayvong Bouddakham, Chairman of Loc Troi Group Huynh Van Thon said his company wishes to cooperate with Champasak to carry out several hi-tech agricultural projects in which Loc Troi will support and transfer to Champasak know-hows on crop cultivation and its ownership rights of crop varieties.

The group's rice products have been exported to more than 20 countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.



It has a rice cultivation area of over 1 million hectares, owns the copyright of the main rice variety for export OM5451, and has a research institute with seven affiliated research centres. It was the first enterprise in the world to achieve a perfect 100 in the Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP) standard.



A day earlier, the Champasak Governor had a working session with Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Le Hong Quang. The leaders discussed in details their respective needs and capabilities for cooperation towards the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the 2022 – 2026 period in the hope of lifting the ties to a new height./.

