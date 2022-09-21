An Giang, Cambodia’s Takeo beef up cooperation
At the event (Photo: baoangiang.com.vn)An Giang (VNA) – A conference reviewing cooperation between An Giang and Cambodia’s Takeo province in the first half and setting orientations for the ties in the remaining months of the year took place in the Mekong Delta province on September 21.
At the function, the two sides acknowledged progress made in many collaboration fields, including border security, border demarcation and marker planting, agriculture, trade, culture, tourism, health, education, and search for remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers in Cambodia.
Regarding their efforts to build a peaceful, stable and friendship borderline between the two nations, they took note of their regular information exchanges, joint patrols, and tackling of such violations as illegal entry and exit, goods smuggling, and human trafficking.
Chairing the conference, Chairman of the An Giang People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh and Takeo Governor Ouch Phea agreed to boost border safeguarding and communications campaigns on related demarcation and marker planting; promote border trade and exchange; and share information on environmental protection and water resources management at the border areas, among others.
The officials also signed a cooperation agreement between the provinces for the upcoming period./.