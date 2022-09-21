Politics Medicines must be enough, affordable: Deputy PM The ultimate goal of the development programme for domestic pharmaceutical industry is to ensure the sufficient supply of medicines at reasonable costs for the people, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam at a meeting held in Hanoi on September 21.

Politics Leaders send greetings to Malta over Independence Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 21 sent greetings to his Maltese counterpart George Vella on the 58 anniversary of Malta’s 58th Independence Day.

Politics Ambassador jointly chairs UNGA 77 opening The 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77) was officially launched in New York on September 20 (local time), with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, jointly chairing the opening.

Politics Hanoi intensifies cooperation with UK, Irish localities A delegation of Hanoi capital led by Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan is paying a working visit to the United Kingdom (UK) from September 19-22.