Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Mekong Delta province of An Giang held a dialogue on August 9 with 100 investors in the locality to look into the situation and seek measures to remove difficulties facing them.The event was a chance for the province to adjust mechanisms and policies and issue new ones to create optimal conditions for local businesses and investors.At the dialogue, investors proposed that the provincial People’s Committee focus on major areas of land, environment, ground clearance, planning, construction, industry and investing in industrial parks, capital, credit, interest rate, trade promotion, transport, tax, insurance and labour.Addressing the event, Nguyen Thanh Binh, Chairman of the provincial committee, highly valued the investors’ interest in An Giang over the years, contributing to improving the locality’s provincial competitiveness index.He asked departments, sectors and localities across the province to focus on removing barriers to facilitate businesses’ production and operation.Binh pledged that the province will give favourable conditions for investors and enterprises to access land resources, while reducing investment licence issuing time, thus speeding up the implementation of projects.An Giang will support investors in human resources training and giving incentives for them to encourage them to invest more in the province, vowed the provincial leader.At the event, provincial authorities also provided investors with information of incentives that An Giang offers to businesses and investors.According to the Department of Planning and Investment, in the first quarter of 2019, the province saw 177 new enterprises with a combined registered capital of nearly 1.45 trillion VND (62.35 million USD), up 5.98 percent in the number of businesses but down 0.27 percent in terms of capital against Q1 in 2018.-VNA