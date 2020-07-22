An Giang mobilises 806 billion VND to build rural bridges
A new bridge over Hoa Binh Canal in An Giang province’s Phu Tan district is one of 581 new rural bridges built over the last five years in the locality (Photo mt.gov.vn)
An Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of An Giang has mobilised more than 806 billion VND (35 million USD) has been mobilised over the last few years to build 581 new rural bridges.
The figures were released at a recent meeting to review its five-year project on using private investment for the construction of rural bridges.
The province has numerous canals, ditches and rivers that have caused difficulties for transportation and local economic development, especially in rural areas.
Nguyen Phu Tan, Director of the provincial Department of Transport, said the project achieved 120.7 percent of the target, exceeding the plan of 100 bridges.
The project was estimated to cost 1.5 trillion VND (65.2 million USD), including 480 billion VND from the private sector and the remainder from the State Budget.
As a result, the total of 806 billion VND exceeded the targeted amount.
“The province gained success in the project thanks to the joint efforts of local government, residents and sponsors,” Tan said.
Local residents contributed 117,164 workdays and donated more than 1,500sq.m of land to build the bridges.
The province plans to build seven new bridges in Tinh Bien district, with a total cost of 11.5 billion VND.
Many bridges are expected to be built in Chau Doc city in the coming time.
Le Van Nung, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, praised the contributions of organisations, businesses and sponsors that took part in social charity activities in the province, including building new rural bridges.
He called on them to continue supporting the project in the 2020-2025 period and asked local authorities to have a regular maintenance plan to ensure quality and long-term use of the bridges.
The committee awarded certificates of merit to 148 organisations, businesses and sponsors for their contributions to the implementation of rural bridges in the province in the 2016-2020 period./.