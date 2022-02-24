Business Vietnam’s int’l air routes not affected by Russia - Ukraine tensions: official The international air routes operated by Vietnamese airlines are not affected by tensions in the Russia - Ukraine relations, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang affirmed on February 24.

Business Fast-growing e-commerce fuels delivery service boom in Vietnam Vietnam’s e-commerce has been growing in a robust pace in the wake of COVID-19, fuelling a boom in transport and express delivery services.

Business Kien Giang’s export revenue up 55 percent in first two months Export turnover posted by the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang in the first two months of 2022 hit 127 million USD, equal to 16.3 percent of the annual target and up over 55 percent year-on-year, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.