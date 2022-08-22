An Giang police expands investigation after Cambodian casino escape case
The Department of Public Security of An Giang province said on August 21 that the case in which 40 Vietnamese had illegally entered the country after an escape from a Cambodian casino shows signs of human trafficking and organisation of illegal migration for others.
Nguyen Thi Le (Photo: VNA)An Giang (VNA) – The Department of Public Security of An Giang province said on August 21 that the case in which 40 Vietnamese had illegally entered the country after an escape from a Cambodian casino shows signs of human trafficking and organisation of illegal migration for others.
Therefore, the provincial police are collecting information and documents to arrest related criminals, thus contributing to stabilising order and security, especially in border areas.
On August 20, the Investigation Security Agency of the provincial Department of Public Security said that it issued decisions to temporarily detain Nguyen Thi Le (born in 1980) and Le Van Danh (born in 1988), both residing in Long Binh township, An Phu district, on the charge of organising illegal exit for others.
Le Van Danh (Photo: VNA)The two confessed that they had organised illegal exit for six among the above 40 arrested people, and many others.
On August 18, 40 Vietnamese nationals, including five women, were arrested by An Giang Border Guards after illegally entering the country from Cambodia.
According to their testimony, a total of 42 people tried to escape from a casino in Sampeou Poun commune, Kaoh Thom district, Kandal province in Cambodia and swam across Binh Ghi River to return to Vietnam. However, one person went missing and another, a 16-year-old male from Kon Tum province, was caught by the casino staff in his attempt to escape. On August 20, a body suspected of the missing person in this case was found in Binh Ghi river.
They said they had previously entered Cambodia to work at a casino. Their job was to make online games and go to social media websites at the instruction of the people at the casino but they were constantly forced to work overtime without any payment.
Recently, many Vietnamese have been tricked into working in Cambodia. They are often promised jobs with lavish payments but are actually sold to gambling and virtual currency trading organisations where they are exploited.
Many people have to pay a large sum of money in order to return home.
In the first six months of this year, the Vietnamese police coordinated with Cambodian authorities to rescue more than 250 cases of people being tricked into working illegally./.