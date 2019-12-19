An Giang province hosts Vietnam-Thailand trade fair
At the trade fair (Source: VNA)
An Giang (VNA) – Thousands of consumer goods made in Vietnam and Thailand are being exhibited at a trade fair in Long Xuyen city in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.
Opened on December 19, the fair sees the participation of 250 businesses from the two countries, which are exhibiting their products at over 400 stalls.
Vietnamese exhibitors mainly introduced consumer goods, farm produce, electrical products and electronics, textiles and footwear. Meanwhile Thai firms brought cosmetics, jewelry and gems, natural and consumer products to the fair.
Visitors to the fair can also enjoy many traditional dishes of both nations.
This is the second time the event of this kind has been organised in An Giang, offering an opportunity for locals to access and buy high-quality commodities, while helping Vietnamese and Thai exhibitors seek partners and distributors.
The fair will last until December 25./.