Business Discounts drive car sales in Vietnam Nearly 400,000 cars were sold in the Vietnamese market in 2019 thanks to valuable gift and discount programmes, which were launched at the beginning of the year, said the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA).

Business Singaporean outlet names Vietnam fastest growing digital economy Vietnam is the fastest-growing digital economy in the region, largely due to investment inflow which is still on an unprecedented rise, The Business Times has reported.

Business Kien Giang aims to raise value of key farming products The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang will focus on increasing the value and competitiveness of its agriculture produce this year, especially key items such as rice and fisheries, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.