Workers process tra fish for export (Photo: VNA)

– The Mekong Delta province of An Giang has enjoyed good growth in the overseas shipments of its key export items – tra fish and rice – in the first eight months of 2018, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.Deputy Director of the department Doan Minh Triet said the province’s total export value between January and August surpassed 526.2 million USD, rising 4.4 percent year on year and equivalent to 63 percent of this year’s target.About 265,350 tonnes of rice worth over 135.8 million USD were shipped abroad during the period, up 13.7 percent in volume and 26 percent in value. This expansion was attributable to a rise of about 50 USD per tonne in rice export prices to reach 512 USD per tonnes.The province also exported 75,650 tonnes of frozen aquatic products, bringing home more than 181.4 million USD, down 6 percent in volume but up 19.2 percent in value. The value increase was also boosted by high tra fish export prices which averaged 2,416 USD per tonne, up 515 USD per tonnes from last year.Meanwhile, more than 5,340 tonnes of frozen fruits and vegetables were sold to foreign markets, generating 8.69 million USD in revenue.An Giang also recorded export turnover of 69.78 million USD from garments, 13.74 million USD from footwear, and 12.6 million USD from fertilizers in the eight months.Triet said rice and frozen seafood exports are likely to continue growing well in the remaining months of the year.He added the local industry and trade sector is increasing support for businesses’ activities by boosting administrative reforms, improving the Provincial Competitiveness Index, updating local firms about export markets, and issuing solutions to business obstacles. –VNA