Travel HCM City designs unique tourism products Ho Chi Minh City is focusing on building unique tourism products to optimise its resources for the development of the smoke-free industry in the post-pandemic period.

Travel China proposed to resume outbound tours to Vietnam The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has proposed China resume outbound travel tours to Vietnam to improve and recover tourism between the two countries.

Travel Da Lat plans to open casinos, new night markets at tourist destinations Da Lat resort city has proposed the authorities of Lam Dong province allow it to open food markets, new night markets, and casinos in the Valley of Love and other tourist destinations as part of its night-time economy development project.

Travel Photo tour a 'fertile land' for numerous travel agents Blessed with poetic and beautiful landscapes, and all kinds of terrains stretching from the north to the south, Vietnam has all favourable factors for a strong development of photo tour which connects the passion for both travel and photography