An Giang province works to establish itself as tourist magnet
A boast carries visitors in a sightseeing tour of the Tra Su cajuput forest in Tinh Bien district, An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)An Giang (VNA) – An Giang province is planning a number of activities to boost tourism so as to become one of the leading destinations in the Mekong Delta.
The province targets 8 million visitors and 5.5 trillion VND (231.5 million USD) from tourism revenue in 2023.
To that end, the sector is set to focus on improving service quality through developing infrastructure and human resources and creating a safe, civilised, and hospitable tourism environment.
Nguyen Khanh Hiep, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the sector will continue popularising images of An Giang’s land and people on mass media outlets and social networks. It will also promote tourism connectivity with other localities in the Mekong Delta and Ho Chi Minh City.
An Giang will design new tours will to connect local outstanding places of interest, diversify and increase added value of products, and organise more promotion and consumption stimulation events on the occasion of big holidays and anniversaries, he noted.
Besides, to turn tourism into a key economic sector, the province will keep investing in infrastructure to meet visitors’ demand and, especially, hold more training courses to improve the quality of manpower in line with national and international standards, according to the official.
In 2022, An Giang welcomed 7.5 million tourist arrivals, up 127% year on year and equivalent to 163% of last year’s target. It also recorded over 4.7 trillion VND in revenue, surging 119% from a year earlier and 57% higher than the annual target./.