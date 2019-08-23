Erosion on a stretch of the National Highway No. 91 in Binh Tan hamlet in An Giang province’s Chau Phu district (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) - A 30-metre section of Highway No 91 in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang fell into the Hau River this week after the soil underneath it eroded.



The landslides continue to expand, threatening the safety of dozens of local households. The road surface is now only 1m wide.



On July 31 and August 1, half the highway on an 85-metre section fell into the river.



Tran Anh Thu, vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said 26 households prone to landslides have been relocated. Sand bags were used to fill the eroded area to prevent further erosion.



National Highway No 91 is the only road connecting Long Xuyen city with Chau Doc city. It is among 51 landslide spots in the province, he said.



During a working session with local authorities on August 21, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said this is a very serious landslide, threatening lives and properties of local people and might become worse if there are no long-term solutions.



He ordered the Ministry of Transport to complete construction of an alternative road running through landslide spots on Highway No 91 before September 30.



The provincial People’s Committee used 24 billion (1.03 million USD) from the standby fund to repair the erosion and restore the highway.



An Giang’s authorities were asked to report a financial plan to repair the erosion to the Government for approval.



For long-term solutions, Binh agreed with proposal to hand over the eroded highway and alternative road to An Giang’s authorities for management.



Land erosion in An Giang is getting more serious with 51 landslide spots, affecting 20,000 households. Landslides occur along the Tien, Hau and Vam Nao rivers as well as on canals connecting with the main rivers.-VNA