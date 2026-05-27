An Giang receives 137 Vietnamese citizens handed over by Cambodia

​An Giang (VNA) – The border guard station of the Vinh Xuong International Border Gate in the southern province of An Giang, in coordination with relevant forces, received 137 Vietnamese citizens handed over by Cambodian authorities on May 27.

The citizens, whose registered living places, are mainly in northern, central, Central Highlands, and southwestern localities, had travelled to Cambodia through different border gates at various times.

Initial verification showed that they had gone to Cambodia for work and were deported by the General Department of Immigration under Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior for violating the country’s regulations on immigration, labour, and residence.

Immediately after the handover, the border guard station worked with relevant forces to conduct health declarations, provide medical care, and complete initial legal procedures. The 137 citizens were then handed over to the immigration management division under the An Giang Department of Public Security for further verification and handling in line with regulations.

Notably, during the reception process, through screening and coordination with the Cambodian side, the An Giang provincial Border Guard Command detected and arrested Ngo Van Dai, a 31-year-old suspect wanted for “illegally detaining people” and “disturbing public order” by the Thanh Hoa Department of Public Security.

​The An Giang border guard force is completing procedures to hand the suspect over to the Thanh Hoa police for handling in accordance with the law./.​