Society

An Giang receives 137 Vietnamese citizens handed over by Cambodia

The citizens, whose registered living places, are mainly in northern, central, Central Highlands, and southwestern localities, had travelled to Cambodia through different border gates at various times.

A total of 137 Vietnamese citizens are handed over at the Vinh Xuong International Border Gate by Cambodian authorities on May 27. (Photo: VNA)
A total of 137 Vietnamese citizens are handed over at the Vinh Xuong International Border Gate by Cambodian authorities on May 27. (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – The border guard station of the Vinh Xuong International Border Gate in the southern province of An Giang, in coordination with relevant forces, received 137 Vietnamese citizens handed over by Cambodian authorities on May 27.

The citizens, whose registered living places, are mainly in northern, central, Central Highlands, and southwestern localities, had travelled to Cambodia through different border gates at various times.

Initial verification showed that they had gone to Cambodia for work and were deported by the General Department of Immigration under Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior for violating the country’s regulations on immigration, labour, and residence.

Immediately after the handover, the border guard station worked with relevant forces to conduct health declarations, provide medical care, and complete initial legal procedures. The 137 citizens were then handed over to the immigration management division under the An Giang Department of Public Security for further verification and handling in line with regulations.

Notably, during the reception process, through screening and coordination with the Cambodian side, the An Giang provincial Border Guard Command detected and arrested Ngo Van Dai, a 31-year-old suspect wanted for “illegally detaining people” and “disturbing public order” by the Thanh Hoa Department of Public Security.

​The An Giang border guard force is completing procedures to hand the suspect over to the Thanh Hoa police for handling in accordance with the law./.​

VNA
#An Giang province #Vietnamese citizens #Cambodia #Vinh Xuong International Border Gate An Giang Cambodia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Vietnamese and Cambodian businesses sign an MoU during a thematic discussion on cooperation and investment opportunities in the healthcare sector. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia seek stronger economic, investment cooperation

A Cambodian official underlined his country's openness to Vietnamese firms, calling on them to expand investment in digital transformation, renewable energy, advanced agro-processing, and services and, together, build sustainable partnerships towards shared development and prosperity.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam warns citizens against suspicious online job offers abroad

Job offers that do not require qualifications or skills, lack formal contracts, or are not arranged through licensed labour export enterprises or organisations may conceal risks of exploitation, forced labour or human trafficking, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang.

See more

Overseas Vietnamese in Thailand pose for a group photo at the VT Nam Nueng Centre while awaiting the arrival of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam at the site in Udon Thani on May 27, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Overseas Vietnamese in Thailand proudly await top leader’s visit

Vu Manh Hung, a member of the management board of the memorial site dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in Udon Thani, described the visit as a strong demonstration of the Party’s and State’s commitment to overseas Vietnamese, reflecting the view that the community is an inseparable part of the homeland.

The 2026 Action Month for Children highlights efforts to create a safer, healthier and more child-friendly environment that supports children’s physical, mental, intellectual and digital development. (Photo: VNA)

Digital safety in spotlight as Vietnam launches 2026 Action Month for Children

Held under the theme “Happy and safe children confidently stepping into the digital era,” the nationwide campaign will feature a broad range of activities aimed at strengthening child protection awareness, promoting online safety, supporting disadvantaged children, and preventing accidents, injuries and drowning.

The northern and central Vietnam is experiencing an intense heat wave. (Photo: VNA)

Extreme heat pushes Vietnam's power consumption to new record

In northern Vietnam alone, peak capacity climbed to 29,667MW on May 25, around 1,700MW higher than the previous day and 5.3% above the 2025 record. The region accounted for more than half of the country’s total electricity consumption, using 603 million kWh.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai. (Photo: VNA)

VFF leader sends Vesak greetings to Buddhist community

Vietnamese Buddhism has consistently upheld the spirit of “protecting the nation and serving the people” while accompanying the nation in promoting social ethics, strengthening great national unity, and advancing national development.

Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Le Tien speaks at the launch ceremony of the Vietnam–Canada judicial capacity development project in Hanoi on May 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Canada judicial capacity development project launched

The Vietnam–Canada judicial capacity development project will focus on strengthening the capacity of judges and court personnel, improving equal access to justice, particularly for women and juveniles, enhancing the quality of judicial training, and promoting the leadership role and participation of female judges within Vietnam's judicial system.

Large areas of crops are flattened and damaged following heavy rain from the night of May 18 into the early hours of May 19, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

PM orders stronger disaster prevention, response efforts

Under recently-issued Directive No. 23/CT-TTg on implementing Conclusion No. 213-KL/TW dated November 21, 2025 of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, provincial and municipal Party secretaries and chairpersons are required to take direct responsibility for disaster prevention and recovery work in their localities.

Police in Bo Trach commune of Quang Tri province use an AI-generated propaganda clip to raise awareness and warn against crime. (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Building “digital ideological ecosystem”: shifting from reactive thinking to early guidance

Building a digital ideological ecosystem also means changing communication thinking — not only being correct, but also being fast; not only accurate, but also relatable, accessible and aligned with the information consumption habits of digital society. More importantly, the ecosystem must create connectivity and coordination instead of the current fragmented situation in which different agencies operate separately.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reports that since May 23, many northern localities have recorded temperatures of 37–39°C, with some areas exceeding 39°C. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Northern power firm urges energy saving as demand nears record highs

EVNNPC reported that peak demand (Pmax) across 17 northern provinces and cities under its management (excluding Hanoi) remained elevated over the past weekend, reaching 18,666 MW on May 23 and 18,387 MW on May 24—significantly higher than the Pmax of 15,940 MW seen in May 2025.