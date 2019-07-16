A view of An Giang (Source: baodautu.vn)

An Giang (VNA) – Import-export activity via five border gates of the southern province of An Giang earned 995 million USD in the first half of this year.



The figure shows a rise of 23 percent from the same time last year, reported the provincial Department for Industry and Trade.



Up to 201 businesses, including 37 local ones, undertook customs clearance procedures for their import and export of steel, fertilizers, and other commodities at these gates.



The province’s competent agencies have facilitated customs procedures processing of importers and exporters while maintaining sound cooperation with customs agencies of Cambodian provinces of Takeo and Kandal to boost trade exchange and tourism.



Phan Loi, Vice Director of the Department for Industry and Trade, said the province has implemented policies to exempt and reduce tax for goods imported and exported by businesses and border residents.-VNA