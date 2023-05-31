Society Localities in Mekong Delta augment efforts against IUU fishing In efforts to persuade the European Commission to lift the “yellow card” warning, localities in the Mekong Delta have been taking strong and concerted measures to eradicate illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and help the fisheries sector develop sustainably.

Society Exhibition showcases press materials on Buddhism More than 100 press photos and materials involved Buddhist events published between 1963 and now are on display at an exhibition opened in Ho Chi Minh City on May 30.

Society Broken rice ranks second among top 100 tastiest rice dishes in Asia Vietnamese broken rice (known locally as “com tam”) is in second place on a list of the top 100 tastiest rice dishes in Asia compiled by TasteAtlas, the home of local food, traditional restaurants, and authentic recipes.

Society Responsible businesses for Vietnam’s thriving next generation: forum A Child Rights and Business Forum was organised in Hanoi on May 30 by UNICEF Vietnam and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), emphasising the need for responsible business practices that respect child rights and prevent adverse human rights impacts.