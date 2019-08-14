Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of An Giang has attracted 44 new investment projects with a total registered capital of over 5 trillion VND (217.3 million USD) since the beginning of this year, down five projects and over 10.2 trillion VND in value year-on-year.



In the eight months of this year, provincial authorities held exchanges and provided information for more than 20 domestic and foreign investors.



Le Van Nung, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said An Giang needs support from the Government, ministries and agencies to make it more attractive to investors.



The province will suggest authorities offer support in infrastructure involving transportation and logistics services, contributing to socio-economic development of the locality and the Mekong Delta, he said.



The official added that An Giang will also ask ministries and agencies to connect the province with international organisations, foreign trade and investment counselors, especially promising markets such as Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Singapore, Israel, the US and several European countries, thus luring more foreign direct investment.



According to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment, the province will hold working trips to the RoK to boost investment in high-tech and agro-forestry processing as well as seek opportunities to sell rice, aquatic products and fruits during the remaining months of this year.



It will also send representatives to the Japan – Mekong Business Forum to be held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.



An Giang will also partner with the National Tourism Advisory Council to hold a consultation seminar on tourism development, and consider the provincial tourism marketing project.-VNA