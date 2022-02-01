An insight of Tiger Year in Vietnamese culture
In the culture of some Asian countries, including Vietnam, the lunar year 2022 is the Year of the Tiger, the third among 12 animals in the Vietnamese Zodiac sequence.
Years of the Tiger include 1902,1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022, 2034, 2046, 2058, 2070, 2082, 2094.
People born in these years are believed to have typical characteristics such as a high sense of curiosity, being friendly, and loving to give orders.
The tiger, considered the “Lord of the Forest”, is a symbol of braveness. Therefore, Tiger people are thought to be brave, have strong confidence and high leadership capacity. They can endure pressure, and are willing to support people around them.
Old Vietnamese belief says that Tiger people are best matched with people born in the years of the Horse and the Dog, while they should avoid to partner with Monkey, Snake and Pig people./.