Business Prices of petrol up slightly in latest adjustment The price of RON95 petrol was kept unchanged while that of bio-fuel E5RON92 was adjusted up by 150 VND per litre in the latest regular adjustment of prices on July 28.

Business Deputy Minister: Digital transformation offers more export opportunities A shift to digital platforms is considered an effective means for businesses to expand export markets as Vietnam integrates more deeply into the global economy, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Cao Quoc Hung has said.